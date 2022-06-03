Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.74

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.74 and traded as high as C$38.03. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$37.82, with a volume of 96,049 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.74.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$499.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 3.6900003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,319 shares in the company, valued at C$1,131,165. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$304,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,366.19. Insiders sold 85,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,069 over the last quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

