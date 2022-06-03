Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives C$46.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

PLC stock opened at C$35.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 30.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$31.05 and a 1 year high of C$42.13.

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$99.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.5900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

