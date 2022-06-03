Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.43

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.43 and traded as high as C$16.61. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$16.53, with a volume of 217,671 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.46.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$74.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

