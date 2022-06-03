Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $22.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Shares of PTEN opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.37.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.71%.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 75,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $1,341,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 761,732 shares in the company, valued at $13,627,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,650 shares of company stock worth $11,043,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 59,073 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,397,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

