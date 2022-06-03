PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get PAVmed alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on PAVmed to $3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of PAVM stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.24. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that PAVmed will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 69.9% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the third quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 113.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 80,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed (Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAVmed (PAVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.