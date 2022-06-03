PDT Partners LLC Acquires 3,227 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152,024 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Patrick Nicolet bought 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $19.51 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

