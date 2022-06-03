PDT Partners LLC Buys 33,920 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 66,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 20.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 75.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after buying an additional 221,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MWA opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.92%.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

