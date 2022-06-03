PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 28,461 Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Hub Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBG. Barclays upped their target price on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.
About Hub Group (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
