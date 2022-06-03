PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 28,461 Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Hub Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBG. Barclays upped their target price on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

About Hub Group (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.