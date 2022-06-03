PDT Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.25. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $401.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $115.33.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $782,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,752,733. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

