PDT Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 289.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $89.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

