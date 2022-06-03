PDT Partners LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Codexis worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDXS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 70.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 153.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 33,761 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

CDXS opened at $10.57 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.22 million, a PE ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Codexis’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $1,207,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

