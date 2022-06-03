PDT Partners LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,639 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Incyte by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 345,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 186,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,543,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 218,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.22. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. Incyte’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

