PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Sumo Logic worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

