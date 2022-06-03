PDT Partners LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $169,489,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $148,330,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 773.8% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 539,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,174,000 after purchasing an additional 477,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $95.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.81 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.61. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.03 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

