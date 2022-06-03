PDT Partners LLC Sells 3,109 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

NYSE AMRC opened at $63.62 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166. Insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Ameresco Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.