PDT Partners LLC Sells 38,750 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,750 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Extreme Networks worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after acquiring an additional 203,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 240,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

EXTR opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.