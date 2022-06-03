Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$50.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.22.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.64, for a total value of C$138,600.59. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total transaction of C$757,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,292.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,010.

TSE:PPL opened at C$52.42 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$37.02 and a one year high of C$52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$29.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.88.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 110.04%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

