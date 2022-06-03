Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Trading Down 5.1%

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. 1,071 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

