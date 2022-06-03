PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.64) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PepGen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of PepGen in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PepGen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PEPG opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. PepGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

PepGen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen Inc is based in BOSTON.

