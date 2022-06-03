PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.68 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $230.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day moving average of $169.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

