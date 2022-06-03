PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,908,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,948,000 after buying an additional 1,097,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,484,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,279,000 after buying an additional 940,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $229.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.29.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

