Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896,390 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,272,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,007 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth approximately $47,624,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,540,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,858 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth approximately $31,922,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth approximately $27,261,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTH opened at $19.90 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

