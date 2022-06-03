Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.
Shares of WOOF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 36,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,818. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $28.73.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.