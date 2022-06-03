Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

Shares of WOOF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 36,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,818. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WOOF. Citigroup reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

