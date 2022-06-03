Phantasma Market Cap Achieves $33.14 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $33.14 million and $462,047.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,546.85 or 0.99856530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00031590 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016358 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,345,281 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

