PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $90,024.00

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $630,037.01 and approximately $90,024.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

