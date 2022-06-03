Phore Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68.00 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $134,916.17 and approximately $68.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,011,629 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

