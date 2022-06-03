PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of PCK stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,532. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 61,869 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

