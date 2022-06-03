PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,647. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

