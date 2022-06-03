PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PCQ traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $15.45. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,813. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

