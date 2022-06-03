PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

PDI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $22.80. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,100. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $29.58.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,932.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

