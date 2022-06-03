PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

NRGX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 143,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,616. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 61.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $317,000.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.