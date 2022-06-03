PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PGP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,864. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter worth $349,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $133,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

