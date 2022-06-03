PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PML traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,918. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $230,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

