PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of PMX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.