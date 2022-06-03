PIN 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.29 or 0.12532160 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 951.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00466375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

