Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Trading Up 6.1%

Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.24 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08). Approximately 540,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 349,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 million and a PE ratio of -5.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.46.
Pineapple Power Company Profile (LON:PNPL)
