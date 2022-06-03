Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.49. The company had a trading volume of 378,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $73.60 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,107 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,386,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.