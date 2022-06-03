Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) versus Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Financial Analysis

Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ – Get Rating) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Valaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and Valaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services $246.24 million N/A -$144.45 million N/A N/A Valaris $1.23 billion 3.75 -$4.50 billion N/A N/A

Pioneer Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valaris.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pioneer Energy Services and Valaris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valaris has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.76%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than Pioneer Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Valaris -291.76% -344.10% -138.77%

Summary

Pioneer Energy Services beats Valaris on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. It also provides well, wireline, and coiled tubing services to various exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and Rocky Mountain states. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Valaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

