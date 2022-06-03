Piper Sandler Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $125.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.05.

NYSE:NTR opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

