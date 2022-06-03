PIVX Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (PIVX)

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $7.93 million and $44,776.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000995 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,243,824 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

