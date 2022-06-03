Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Planet Labs Inc. is a provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. It offer mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions principally to agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies. Planet Labs Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. IV, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,200,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

