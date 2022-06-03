Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Director Guido Jouret Sells 400 Shares

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) Director Guido Jouret sold 400 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $15,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Guido Jouret also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of Plantronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $31,480.00.

POLY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 629,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94. Plantronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Plantronics had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 311.62%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth $3,274,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth $1,793,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plantronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

