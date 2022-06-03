Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

PLBC opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 18.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

