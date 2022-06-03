PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Shares of PNM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.49. 199,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,845. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

