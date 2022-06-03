Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,610,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 15.65% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $16,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 30,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 974.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 39,971 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $0.50 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

