Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 126,682 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.23% of Revance Therapeutics worth $14,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVNC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.27% and a negative return on equity of 273.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

