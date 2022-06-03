Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,254,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 818.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DYN opened at $4.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19. Analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

DYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

