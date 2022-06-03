Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $15.65 Million in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 326,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,645,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of STAG Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

NYSE:STAG opened at $33.77 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.