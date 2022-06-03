Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $17.93 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 115,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.87. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

