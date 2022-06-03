Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 713,400 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.58% of PagerDuty worth $17,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after acquiring an additional 39,857 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after acquiring an additional 807,545 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 71.7% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,860,000 after purchasing an additional 492,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PD opened at $27.43 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $2,132,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

